Why EPL Season Ending Now Could Cause Chaos – Redknapp

Former Liverpool midfielder, Jamie Redknapp has said that handing the English Premier League (EPL) title to the Reds and calling an early end to the 2019-20 campaign would “cause chaos”.

Concise News reports that representatives of each club meet today to discuss the way forward for the 2019/20 football season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are runaway league-leaders. And many are divided about how the Premier League season should conclude.

“Of course I feel we have to finish the league. It would just feel completely unfair,” Redknapp said to Sky Sports.

“You can’t go null and void, that just doesn’t make any sense to me. Even if it runs into next season and we have a half-season next year, I feel that we have to fulfill the fixtures somehow if possible.

“Now, nine games to play, if you don’t and you say as it stands give Liverpool the league title and you then relegate Bournemouth, Norwich and Aston Villa, could you imagine the litigations that is going to cause? It’s going to cause chaos.

“I just don’t see that that can happen right now. I feel that somehow we have to finish the season.

“Look, if in six months to a year’s time we’re still in this predicament and people are still becoming ill and people are still self-isolating, I don’t think there is any chance you will finish the season.

“Then you’ve got a big decision to make. But right now as it stands, I feel the season, we have to finish it.

“I just don’t see a situation where you can have null and void or just give Liverpool the title.

“I think they’ve got to earn it. We all know they’re going to win it, there’s not a person in the world who doesn’t think that, but it’s just about doing the right thing.”