UTME 2020: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Thursday 19th March

JAMB Releases Another Batch Of 2020 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released another batch of results of about 450, 000 312 candidates that sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Tuesday.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He urged candidates to check their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to 55019 and not on the board’s website. Read more here.

JAMB Announces New Method Of Checking 2020 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new method of checking the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results after shutting down its portal.

According to the examination body, the new method of checking the results was due to the activities of fraudsters.

JAMB said candidates should check their results using their unique telephone numbers. Read more here.

