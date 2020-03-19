Tuface Postpones Cameroon Concert Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Legendary singer, Tuface has announced the cancellation of his Cameron concert over fears of Coronavirus pandemic, Concise News reports.

Tuface made the announcement in an Instagram post.

The singer was expected to perform in Douala, Cameron on the 28th of March, but has postponed the date.

Although, the new date has not been announced , the “African Queen” hit maker asked his fans to be safe.

He wrote “Unto Corona tins. All my Cameroon #WARRIORS We shall later link. Bless u all Stay safe.”

About a week ago, afropop star, Davido halted his North American tour over noble coronavirus.

Davido who recently released “A Good Time” had announced his visits to twenty two major cities in US and Canada.

But after his performance at Denver, Colorado, US, the singer took to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday to announce that the tout will be halted over outbreaks of the virus.

According to the “Risky” crooner, the health and safety of his fans and staff is more paramount.

“I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!” he tweeted.