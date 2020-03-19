Transfer: Pogba’s Agent Asks Real Madrid To Get Ready To Welcome ‘One Big Player’

Super-agent Mino Raiola has revealed that he wants to “bring a big player” to Real Madrid, heightening rumours about a possible move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Concise News reports that the Dutch football agent disclosed that he has a “very good” relationship with Los Blancos and points out that his intention is to help them get “a great champion”.

“My relationship with Real Madrid is very good,” Raiola told Marca.

“I often speak to José Angel (Sanchez, managing director), it’s interesting, as well as a pleasure, to talk to him about football and the events related to FIFA.

“One day I hope to bring a great champion to Real. At the moment, I have [Alphonse] Areola, but it’s on loan. This summer I would like to bring a big player to Madrid on a permanent deal. It would be a pride for me and for all my players because Real are a great side.”

United are allegedly ready to let Juventus target Pogba leave Old Trafford and have reportedly slashed their asking price.

The World Cup winner has not only been linked with the Old Lady, but Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation in Manchester, according to The Sun.

So far, the 27-year-old has only appeared seven times in the Premier League this campaign and is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016, in a transfer worth €105m, but his future has always been discussed in the media, constantly linking him away from Old Trafford.

The Sun claims that he will be able to leave United for approximately the same price tag and writes that “offers around €105m would see United move quickly to get a deal done for a player whose contract is up next summer”.

This means that United are willing to cut their initial asking price of €190m by €85m to help materialise a move away for the superstar.

The English newspaper has reported that both sides are looking for a solution, despite the latest reports that a “peace deal” has been made.

Pogba arrived in Turin on a free transfer from United in 2012 and contributed 34 goals and 40 assists in his 178 matches for the Bianconeri during a highly successful spell at the Allianz Stadium.