Transfer News: EPL Star Willian Speaks On Chelsea Future

As transfer speculation about his future increases, Chelsea winger, Willian, has promised the English Premier League (EPL) ‘giants’ his loyalty.
Concise News reports that the Brazilian joined The Blues from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the London side.
“My contract really ends, I think in July,” the 31-year-old told Esporte Interativo during a live Facebook chat.
“And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.
“But it’s clear that this is not a certainty, we don’t know what can happen. But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation.”
On whether he was any closer to agreeing on fresh terms with Chelsea, Willian responded: “No, nothing new, no news.
“Especially after what’s happening, everything stopped. But so far no news about anything.”
Willian and the rest of the Chelsea squad are currently in isolation following the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected Callum Hodson-Hodoi.
