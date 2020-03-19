Tinubu Takes ‘Difficult Decision’ As Coronavirus Grows In Lagos

The Bola Tinubu Colloquium has been postponed till further notice due to the spread of the dreaded Covid-19, also known as coronavirus.

Concise News understands that the annual colloquium honours the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, as part of activities marking his March 29 birthday.

“After careful consultation with all relevant stakeholders regarding the health and safety of all our guests, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, scheduled for March 29th 2020 in Lagos, till further notice,” the Planning Committee of the colloquium said in a statement.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. “We are however certain that this is the right decision given the prevailing circumstances.”

This decision was taken after Nigeria confirmed additional five cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

The country’s health minister, Osagie Enahire, announced earlier on Wednesday that three of the five new cases, including a mother and child, arrived in Lagos from the United States, while the two others, also from the US, came into the country via land border.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has advised African countries to “prepare for the worst” amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To date, 233 cases of the new coronavirus had been registered in sub-Saharan Africa and four people had died, making it the least-affected region in the world.

More than 200,000 people have been infected with over 8,000 deaths recorded.