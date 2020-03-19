Pastor Kumuyi Makes Major Announcements Over Coronavirus

Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry on Thursday announced the suspension of all Sunday services at the church’s headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

He made this announcement one day after the government of Lagos banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Africa’s most populous country.

The Lagos state Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, barely 24 hours after five cases were reported in the country.

Nigeria, by virtue of this development, has recorded a total number of 12 confirmed cases.

And Concise News understands that the headquarters of Deeper Christian Life Ministry is normally thronged by more than 30,000 worshipers every Sunday.

The cleric, addressed as the General Superintendent of the church, also cancelled the church’s Tuesday Leadership meeting and the Saturday Workers meeting at Gbagada.

“Please note that all programmes at Gbagada church have been suspended,” a memo from the church to all groups and districts, signed by its Secretary, S. M. Afuwape, read.

“No gathering of worshipers should be more than 50; where they are more, they should be sent to Location/church in the house.”

The memo also said, “Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be made available for the same purpose in all our churches. Each Church should arrange and ensure regular cleaning and disinfecting places such as toilets, all floors, surfaces such as door handles, chairs, church benches and pulpits with disinfectants.

“Worshippers should cover their nose and mouth with bent elbow or tissues when coughing, or sneezing and dispose the tissues immediately. Adequate baskets/dust bin to dispose tissues used by those who coughed or sneezed, should be provided.

“Members should avoid shaking of hands or any other form of physical contact where possible. Members should avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

“Churches should check body temperature with the use of infrared thermometer. The temperature should be below 380 C. those with temperature of 380 C and above should be referred to Medical Personnel for immediate attention.”

As of 19 March 2020, more than 206,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in not less than 170 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in China, Italy, and Iran.