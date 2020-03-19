Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, March 19th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, March 19th, 2020.

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight. The country’s Health Minister, Osagie Enahire, confirmed the cases during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital. According to the minister, three of the victims, including a mother and child, came into Nigeria from the United States, while the other two, also from the US, came in via land border.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday issued a travel ban on the United States, United Kingdom, China and 10 other countries over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced the ban at a media briefing. He said that the ban would take effect on Saturday, March 21, and it would last for four weeks and subject to review.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the fuel pumps at its retail stations will be adjusted to N125 for each litre of petrol on Thursday. NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, said the adjustment was in compliance with the directive given by Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum resources. “In compliance with the directives of the honourable minister of state for petroleum resources on PMS pricing, the corporation has reviewed its ex-coastal, ex-depot and NNPC retail pump prices accordingly,” he said in a statement.

The Lagos State Government Wednesday banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday. He said that the decision was arrived at after a meeting of the Lagos State Government with religious bodies, which included the Christian Association of Nigeria and Muslim leaders, in the state.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a N1.1tn intervention fund to support critical sectors of Africa’s largest economy amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Head of the apex bank Godwin Emefiele said out of the N1.1tn, about N1tn would be used to support the local manufacturing sector. Emefiele, according to a statement issued Wednesday, also directed all Deposit Money Banks to increase their support to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The Bola Tinubu Colloquium has been postponed till further notice due to the spread of the dreaded Covid-19, also known as coronavirus. Concise News understands that the annual colloquium honours the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, as part of activities marking his March 29 birthday.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released another batch of results of about 450, 000 312 candidates that sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Tuesday. JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. He urged candidates to check their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to 55019 and not on the board’s website.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new method of checking the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results after shutting down its portal. According to the examination body, the new method of checking the results was due to the activities of fraudsters. JAMB said candidates should check their results using their unique telephone numbers.

The government of Katsina State, northwest Nigeria, on Wednesday announced its first suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Musptapha told newsmen during a briefing on Wednesday Kaduna, the state capital. Musptapha said the patient, ipresently on self-isolation, returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warrant further investigations.

Organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League, LMC, have suspended the competition until further notice due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, also known as cronavirus. The LMC said Wednesday that the move was in line with global preventive measures against the pandemic which has spread to more than 160 countries. “Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been suspended till further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19),” a statement from the LMC read.

