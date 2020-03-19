‘My King kong Turned 40 Secs After Split’, Churhcill Shades Tonto Dikeh

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh seems ready to renew their online feuds which has always rocked the social media space.

In a recent Instagram post, Churchil said Tonto didn’t accuse him of being a 40 seconds man while she was enjoying their affair.

Concise News reports that the mother of one accused him of being a 40 seconds man.

On Wednesday, Churchill shared a clip of him playing football after some followers doubted Tonto’s claims.

A follower had said “and them say baba no fit do pass 40 seconds, baba fit o.

In his response, the entrepreneur said “the entrepreneur wrote : No mind them awon onibaje, olorun maje ki a kan agbako. When you Dey enjoy he no 40 seconds.”

Another follower wrote “youre really a good player my boss, how come you don’t know how to pay the other?

Churchill responded, saying “no mind yeye talk joh, before na my King Kong, My Mr X, After separation Mr.X no be MR X again, MY King Kong turns 40 secs Man.”