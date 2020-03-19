Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Thursday, March 19th 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Thursday, March 19th, 2020, on Concise News.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a N1.1tn intervention fund to support critical sectors of Africa’s largest economy amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head of the apex bank Godwin Emefiele said out of the N1.1tn, about N1tn would be used to support the local manufacturing sector.

Emefiele, according to a statement issued Wednesday, also directed all Deposit Money Banks to increase their support to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The Nigerian government says the 2020 budget will be cut by 1.5 trillion naira due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the budget, which was initially N10.59 trillion, will be cut to N9.09 trillion.

The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced the proposed cuts while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Ahmed, the budget cut would include N457 billion from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) under-recover.

The Lagos State Government Wednesday banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the decision was arrived at after a meeting of the Lagos State Government with religious bodies, which included the Christian Association of Nigeria and Muslim leaders, in the state.

Lagos state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the level of coronavirus infection in the nation does not yet warrant the ban on religious gatherings .

But it said religious organisation, especially churches and mosques, must take proactive measures to safeguard members from infection.

“Our nation cannot afford to welcome or accommodate coronavirus in our land. God forbid it in Jesus name,“ the body said.

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, on Tuesday, told Christians to be reading Psalms 91:10, maintaining that the coronavirus (COVID-19) will soon vanish.

Concise News had reported that in a video published earlier this week on Celebration TV, the official television channel of Apostle Suleman, the fiery televangelist urged people not to panic.

As of 18 March 2020, more than 206,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in at least 170 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in China, Iran, and the European Union.

The Senate Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over what his administration is doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Since the first case was recorded, on February 27, in Nigeria, Buhari has not addressed the nation.

But the upper legislative chamber asked the president to address the nation to help make citizens adhere strictly to preventive measures.

The government of Katsina State, northwest Nigeria, on Wednesday announced its first suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19), Concise News reports.

The Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Musptapha told newsmen during a briefing on Wednesday Kaduna, the state capital.

Organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League, LMC, have suspended the competition until further notice due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, also known as cronavirus.

The LMC said Wednesday that the move was in line with global preventive measures against the pandemic which has spread to more than 160 countries.

“Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been suspended till further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19),” a statement from the LMC read.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised African countries to “prepare for the worst” amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told newsmen in a virtual news conference Wednesday that “Africa should wake up” as more countries in the continent record cases tied to the deadly virus.

To date, 233 cases of the new coronavirus had been registered in sub-Saharan Africa and four people had died, making it the least-affected region in the world.

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.

The country’s Health Minister, Osagie Enahire, confirmed the cases during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to the minister, three of the victims, including a mother and child, came into Nigeria from the United States, while the other two, also from the US, came in via land border.

The Bola Tinubu Colloquium has been postponed till further notice due to the spread of the dreaded Covid-19, also known as coronavirus.

Concise News understands that the annual colloquium honours the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, as part of activities marking his March 29 birthday.

“After careful consultation with all relevant stakeholders regarding the health and safety of all our guests, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, scheduled for March 29th 2020 in Lagos, till further notice,” the Planning Committee of the colloquium said in a statement.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday issued a travel ban on the United States, United Kingdom, China and 10 other countries over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced the ban at a media briefing.

He said that the ban would take effect on Saturday, March 21, and it would last for four weeks and subject to review.

With rising number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the management of popular Africa Shrine, an open air entertainment centre, has cancelled all activities for this week.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Femi, son of legendary afrobeat singer Fela Kuti on Wednesday.

According to Kuti, the decision was made as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus in the country after confirmed cases rose to eight.

