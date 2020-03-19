Lagos State Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Lagos state Ministry of Health has on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, barely twenty four hours after five were confirmed.

Concise News reports that this makes it twelve confirmed cases in Nigeria, even though one has fully recovered.

The commissioner for health, Akin Abayaomi, while addressing journalists at the state secretariat, said 19 tests were performed on suspected cases and contacts of the five cases announced on Wednesday, out of which four turned positive.

According to him, the first positive test is that of a Nigerian female who returned from France via a Turkish airline (TK 1830) on March 14.

Another confirmed case is a Nigerian male in his 50s who had never travelled anywhere, but tested positive and had since been admitted.

Abayomi said the third case is a Nigerian male who arrived in Nigeria on March 13, from Frankfurt, Germany on Luftansa flight LH 568.

“What we have is a combination of imported cases and local transmission,” the commissioner had said.

He added that the ministry is currently tracking over 1,300 people in relation to Covid-19.