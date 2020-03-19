Lagos Govt Shuts Down Schools Over COVID-19 Spread

The Lagos Government has announced the closure of public and private schools in the state starting from Monday, March 23rd, 2020, Concise News reports.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, said the move is part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The move becomes necessary to prevent our children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic,” the state read partly.

The Commissioner urged parents to ensure that their children practice social distancing while at home, as well as personal hygiene such as washing their hands.

She added that “The closure is not intended to create panic” but to serve as a means of curbing the disease, assuring that the Lagos State Government will continue to trace “all contacts of the identified cases.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lagos State Government suspended religious gatherings of over more than 50 persons following a meeting of stakeholders.

The suspension would last for four weeks, with a necessary review carried out if need be.

Nigeria recorded five new cases of the disease with the country also restricting travels to thirteen nations in the wake of the development.