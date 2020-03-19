Kogi: FEC Approves N2bn For State Inland Port

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2 billion revised cost for the completion of an inland river port in Lokoja, Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Transport, Ms. Gbemisola Saraki, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Transportation presented a memo to the council for approval of revised estimate total cost for the completion of the construction of an inland river port in Jemata-Akpanya, Lokoja, Kogi State.

“This project actually started eight years ago, and was supposed to have been completed within a year and a half but unfortunately due to some complications, owing to the fact that the location had been encumbered, the project stalled and is now been revived,” she said.

She added that the total sum of the project stands at N6.4 billion.

Buhari pays tribute to Kogi governor’s late mother

In related news, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday implored Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to always remember the courage and indelible contribution of his late mother, Hajiya Hauwa’u Ozoho, to his life and the entire state.

Speaking on the third day Firdau prayers for the governor’s late mother, the president pointed out that her demise has created a vacuum which would be difficult to fill.

He enjoined the governor and the entire family to draw inspiration from the fact that she lived a fulfilled life.

President Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who led a high powered delegation to the governor’s country home in Okene where the prayer was held.

While commiserating with the governor and family members over the demise of his mother, Buhari noted that the late Hajia Hauwau would be remembered for her unwavering supports, counsels, and encouragement to the governor.

In a letter he signed and delivered by the delegation at the Bello family compound, President Buhari said, “Your mother will be remembered for her unwavering support and encouragement to you. Her wise counsel to you in the course of service to your people will not be easily forgotten. Her demise has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“I enjoin Your Excellency to draw inspiration from the fact that she lived a fulfilled life. She lived to witness your leadership and achievements as the Executive Governor of Kogi State in the last four years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I commiserate with Your Excellency, the entire members of your family and the people of Kogi State.”

He prayed for God to give the family members the fortitude to bear the loss and also grant the late Hajiya Hauwau eternal rest.