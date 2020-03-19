Ex-Argentina Defender Names One Player Who Did Things He Hadn’t Seen Messi Do

Retired Argentinian footballer and erstwhile teammate of soccer superstar Lionel Andres Messi, Leandro, Cufré has said that he saw former Italy international Antonio Cassano ‘do things of the highest level, even Messi has not done’.

Concise News reports that Cufre, a defender in his playing days, played alongside Cassano at AS Roma between 2002 and 2006 before the forward moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“I have very good memories of Antonio,” Cufre told FM94.7.

“If he’d been a bit more professional, he’d have been one of the best players in the world.

“He was a great player.

“In a training session, he scored a backheel cross.

“I’ve seen very few players like him.

“He didn’t like to train much.

“He wasn’t one to drink alcohol nor stay out late, but he struggled to train.

“I saw him do things of the highest level, things that I haven’t even seen Messi do, who I played alongside in 2006, I saw him do those things.

“Antonio was an extraordinary player who unfortunately didn’t have the mind to be a great professional.

“He thought he could achieve everything in football without training or just training a bit.”

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi and the rest of his Barcelona teammates are currently in isolation following the coronavirus pandemic.