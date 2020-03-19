EPL: What I Told Pogba In 2016 About Man Utd Transfer – Ex- Juventus Teammate

Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio has revealed that he advised Paul Pogba against moving to English Premier League (EPL) giants, Manchester United in the summer of 2016.

Concise News reports that Pogba, who returned to United in 2016 in a then-world record €105 million (Dh420m) deal, has been linked with a move back to Juventus as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Asked if a return to Juve will be the best option, the 34-year-old feels it could.

“I would be very happy,” Marchisio told Tuttosport when asked about the transfer talk.

“I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester and that if he really wanted to change he should choose Spain.

“Having said that, his return would be extremely positive, Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and pampers him the most.

“And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle: he is a great professional.”

Pogba and the rest of the Red Devils squad are currently in isolation following the coronavirus pandemic.