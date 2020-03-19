Ekiti Govt Gives Update On Coronavirus Victims

The Ekiti State Government has said that a driver who tested positive for Coronavirus drove an American suspected to have contracted the virus and his caregiver, all the way from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport Lagos down to Ado-Ekiti.

The government in a statement on Wednesday said that the driver whose identity was not revealed picked his passengers from the airport on the 3rd of March 2020.

The statement added that from the airport, they headed down to Ibadan where they spent two weeks before proceeding to Ekiti.

It revealed that the 38-year-old driver who is of Ekiti origin was infected while driving an American Caucasian, male, 27 years old, who was visiting Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, USA in the company of his caregiver, a Nigerian female Age 31, also of Ekiti origin.

Preliminary investigations revealed the American male and his Nigerian female caregiver stayed in Ibadan for two weeks and arrived Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on the 13th of March 2020.

A day after their arrival, the American male fell ill and he was taken to a private hospital where he was referred to a tertiary hospital. Unfortunately, he died from complications of his illness.

The hospital authorities alerted the State Taskforce and samples were taken from the American male as well as his two companions.

The test for the male driver came back positive; the test for the female caregiver came back negative while the test for the American male was inconclusive.

The Ekiti government says the confirmed case is very stable and not showing any symptoms while the NCDC will repeat the test for the caregiver who is also in self-isolation.

Also, the Ekiti State Task Force on COVID-19 says it is following the NCDC Case Management Protocols with diligence and urges Ekiti residents to stay calm and ensure they observe the prevention steps that are being publicised on all credible media.

The government notes that this likely index case was on a short visit and had not been in Ekiti State for up to 72 hours before his death.

Residents are advised to continue to take self preventive measures by washing their hands with soap and water, covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing, observing social distancing and to alert the authorities of any suspected case by calling the 112 Emergency Number or 09062970434, 09062970435, 09062970436.

The Government of Ekiti State says it will continue to update the public on new developments as necessary in its commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all Ekiti residents.