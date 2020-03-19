Coronavirus: Why Barcelona Striker Returned To Madrid

As the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hits nations harder, Barcelona February acquisition, Martin Braithwaite, has returned to the city of Madrid following the closure of the hotel he resides in Spain’s Catalonia region.

Concise News reports that Barcelona triggered Braithwaite’s release clause of €18 million and signed him from Leganes on a four-and-a-half-year contract last month.

The Dane’s family is based in Madrid, and he has now joined his loved ones after being rendered homeless.

His club, Barcelona were forced to close down their facilities last week.

Spain’s coronavirus death toll has hit 767, with a 30% jump in 24 hours.

As of Thursday, more than 227,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 150 countries and territories, resulting in more than 9,300 deaths and 85,000 recoveries.