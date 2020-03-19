Coronavirus: US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States has stopped all visa appointments, after Nigerian government on Wednesday issued a travel ban on the country and 12 others, over the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from the US embassy in Nigeria says “As of March 18, 2020, the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria is cancelling routine nonimmigrant visa appointments.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

But the US explained that application fees already paid by applicants would remain valid in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.

Meanwhile, the travel ban Nigeria issued would take effect on Saturday, March 21, and it would last for four weeks and subject to review.

Global deaths and infections from virus have surpassed those inside China, where the outbreak was first recorded, for the first time since late last year.