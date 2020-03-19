Coronavirus: Real Madrid Star Reported By Police For Breaking Quarantine

As the world grapple with the threat posed by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Real Madrid forward, Luka Jovic has been reported by the Serbian police for breaking quarantine.

Concise News reports that the entire Real Madrid squad have been told to stay in their own homes for 14 days after basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday.

According to Serbian newspaper Blic, Jovic, 22, travelled to Belgrade to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday.

The Serb now risks a big punishment from Real Madrid for failing to abide by their quarantine rules.

Lorenzo Sanz’s condition with coronavirus worsens

In related news, former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz’s condition is worsening, his son has revealed.

Sanz, 76, is in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We’ve finished speaking to the doctor and the news isn’t good at all,” Fernando Sanz said on social media.

“As well as respiratory failure, he also has renal failure due to the serious infection.

“We have to wait 24 hours but, due to his age, it’s complicated.

“The worst thing is not being alongside him.”