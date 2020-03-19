Coronavirus: RCCG Issues New Directives To All Parishes In Lagos, Ogun

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has directed all parishes within Lagos and Ogun state with more than 50 members to hold services in their house fellowship centres.

This follows a ban Lagos state placed on all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Ogun state government also restricted gatherings of more than 50 people, after the recorded cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to eight on Wednesday.

In a memo by Folorunsho Odesola, RCCG assistant general-overseer of administration and personnel, the church said parishes that have an average attendance of 50 members or less can hold their service without making any changes while those that have over 50 members “should run simultaneous services with the main church through their house fellowship centres”.

“Parishes that have the facility to run more than one service can also do so, under the strict directive that worshippers won’t exceed 50 people per service,” he said.

Days ago, the general overseer, Enoch Adeboye took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday to post a video to keep people calm amid a wave of panic.

“By the way, I want to assure you that there is no virus that is going to come near you at all,” the 78-year-old said.

“Because it is written that ‘He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty’.

“I believe that this is the time for God to show you clearly that there is a difference between those serve Him wholeheartedly and those who do not