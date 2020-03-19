Coronavirus: ‘Our World Is Golden’ – Juventus Captain

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has said that he cannot wait to pass time with his loved ones.

Concise News reports that after two Juventus players – Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi – tested positive for the dreaded disease, the entire Juventus players and staff are currently being quarantined.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll has surged past 2,500, this online news medium understands. Several Serie A stars have been infected with the COVID-19, which has forced the league to be suspended.

“Our world is golden and sometimes you lose touch with reality,” Chiellini said to Webathon.it.

“Now I’m in isolation on my own and can’t wait to pass time with my daughters.

“We are active, compliments for the initiative,” he added.

“We are all locked in the house and we try to ease the time for many people without forgetting to help the health system that is experiencing a difficult moment and needs us.

“This is a challenge that we must overcome together, there is no loyalty to one team or another. I’m a person who communicates better through gestures than words. It will be strange not to be able to do it these days, but in a few months, we will enjoy it even more, when we know it has an important meaning.”