Coronavirus: Ogun Govt Bans Nightclubs, Restaurants For 30 Days

As Nigeria records more cases of coronavirus, the government of Ogun state has banned activities in night clubs and other social gatherings involving more than 50 persons.

This is contained in a statement released by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary, to the state governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to Abiodun, the directive will take effect for 30 days, as part of precautionary measures against the virus.

He said: “The safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.

“Further to measures so far taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has found it expedient to announce the following additional measures:

“Immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.

“This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.

“The government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitization on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital.

“Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of Coronavirus.”