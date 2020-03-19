CBN To Boost Economy With N1.1tn Intervention Fund

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a N1.1tn intervention fund to support critical sectors of Africa’s largest economy amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head of the apex bank Godwin Emefiele said out of the N1.1tn, about N1tn would be used to support the local manufacturing sector.

Emefiele, according to a statement issued Wednesday, also directed all Deposit Money Banks to increase their support to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

He said the support from banks should be channeled to support local drug manufacturing, increase bed count in hospitals across Nigeria, fund intensive care, laboratory testing, equipment, research and development.

“First, the CBN is directing all Deposit Money Banks to increase their support to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries,” the CBN governor said.

“In addition to the N50bn soft loans to small businesses already announced, the CBN will increase its intervention by another N100bn in loan this year to support the health authorities.

“Secondly, given the continuing impact of the disease on global supply chains, the CBN will increase its intervention in boosting local manufacturing and import substitution by another N1tn across all critical sectors of the economy.”

The CBN chief also said in the statement that the apex bank would meet with the Bankers Committee on 21 March at 10am to work out the modalities for the intervention.