By - 16 mins on March 19, 2020
The Governor of Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Courtesy: Ripples Nigeria)

Award-winning rapper Folarin Falana better known as Falz has mocked Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu who solicited funds for residents affected in the explosion that rocked Abule Ado area of the state on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Sanwo-Olu had set up a N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims after visiting the scene of the explosion.

“It is a N2 billion relief fund, and the state government will immediately be putting N250 million in that fund,” the governor said.

“This is certainly beyond what the state government can undertake on its own. This is beyond what the government, be it at the national or state, can undertake on its own.

“So, what this fund would do is to give everybody the opportunity to be part of it and to be able to donate into it.”

In a tweet where the governor also shared account details, Falz responded by asking if Sanwo-olu was actually joking with the decision.

“What kind of joke is this? Who are you asking to donate ?”  Falz tweeted.

 

