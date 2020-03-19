2Baba Postpones Cameroon Concert Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Singer 2Baba has announced the cancellation of his concert in Cameroon over fears of the coronavirus pandemic, Concise News reports.

He made this announcement in an Instagram post.

The singer was expected to perform in Douala, Cameroon on the 28th of March.

Although the new date has not been announced, the “African Queen” crooner asked his fans to be safe.

He wrote, “Unto Corona tins. All my Cameroon #WARRIORS We shall later link. Bless u all Stay safe.”

Afropop star Davido had, last week, halted his North American tour over the virus.

Davido, who recently released “A Good Time”, had announced his visits to 22 major cities in US and Canada.

But after his performance at Denver, Colorado, the singer took to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday to announce that the tour would be halted over the virus.