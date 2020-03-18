UTME 2020: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Wednesday 18th March

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, March 18, 2020, on Concise News.

UTME 2020: Has JAMB Cancelled All Results?

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rubbished reports of cancelling the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB had on Monday announced the release of results of 312,000 candidates that sat the examination nationwide on 14 March.

But there have been rumours on social media that the examination body had cancelled the results.

JAMB 2020: Why UTME Candidates Wept Uncontrollably At CBT Centre

Some Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates who registered to write the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), on Tuesday failed to partake in the exercise because they arrived late to their centre, thus leading to their tears.

The candidates, who were scheduled to write the examination at the Global Distance Learning Programme Institute, Abuja, were barred from entering the examination hall for arriving some minutes late.

