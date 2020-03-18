Home » UTME 2020: JAMB Speaks On Cancelling All Results

UTME 2020: JAMB Speaks On Cancelling All Results

By - 11 hours on March 18, 2020
Has JAMB Cancelled All UTME 2020 Results?

A cross-section of candidates writing the 2017 JAMB and UTME computer based examination at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Pro-metrics Centre, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (image courtesy: Idowu Gabriel/HB/NAN)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rubbished reports of cancelling the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB had on Monday announced the release of results of 312,000 candidates that sat the examination nationwide on 14 March.

But there have been rumours on social media that the examination body had cancelled the results.

“JAMB has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted on Saturday, March 14, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Therefore, candidates should disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled,” the examination body tweeted on its known handle Wednesday morning.

The board also advised candidates to check their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to 55019.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.