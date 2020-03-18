The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rubbished reports of cancelling the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB had on Monday announced the release of results of 312,000 candidates that sat the examination nationwide on 14 March.

But there have been rumours on social media that the examination body had cancelled the results.

“JAMB has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted on Saturday, March 14, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Therefore, candidates should disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled,” the examination body tweeted on its known handle Wednesday morning.

JAMB has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted on Saturday, March 14, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Therefore, candidates should disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled. — JAMB (@JAMBHQ) March 18, 2020

The board also advised candidates to check their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to 55019.