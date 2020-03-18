Former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has tipped Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to join American professional soccer club Inter Miami.

Concise News reports that the owner, David Beckham, had suggested Miami could look to the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as transfer targets.

Silvestre – who shared dressing room with ‘CR7’ at Old Trafford – is not ruling out the possibility.

“Becks will definitely have the reach to bring big in names because of who he is and what he can do, and the connections and network he has,” the retired footballer told Bet-PA.

“We should be seeing some very big names at Inter Miami in the near future.

“Perhaps Cristiano [Ronaldo] could come!”