Politicians Should Spend Time In Prison- Nigerian Senator

Based on his experience, Gabriel Suswam, who represents Benue east senatorial district, says intending leaders should spend one or two days in prison.

Suswam said this while contributing to a motion on prison decongestion by senator representing Anambra central, Uche Ekwunife on Tuesday.

According to the Delta state senator who was once arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged fraud, making them spend time in prison will make them better leaders.

He said “I want to support this motion based on my experience. When I left priosn, I recommended that for people to be proper leaders in this country, at least each and everyone of us must spend one or two days in prison,” he said.

Lawan interjected and jokingly said: “anyone who served as a governor?”

“Yes and deputy governor probably,” he added, before Suswan continued.

The former governor said he was taken to the prison in the night and the following day in the morning, “the entire prison knew I was there.”

“I sat down there from morning till evening because there were a lot of young people there,” he said.

“And it might interest you to know that what they spend years in prison for… are demeanour you can easily dismiss. There was a young man who has spent 10 years there for just a problem of N10,000.

“Various individuals were there on very minor offences that the police can afford to correct them and send them home.”

The senate therfore adopted the motion while asking for its relevant committees to ensure a proper oversight of correctional centres in Nigeria.