Oshiomhole Lifts Suspension On Shuaibu, Inuwa

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has lifted the suspension on the National Deputy Chairman, North, Senator Lawan Shuaibu and the National Vice Chairman, North West, Abdulkadir Inuwa.

Oshiomhole lifted the suspension during the party’s NWC’s meeting in Abuja on Tuesday on two National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party.

The APC chairman, however, was silent on Arc. Waziri Bulama who was slated to be National Secretary.

He disclosed that the NWC will meet with Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of health on how Coronavirus pandemic is being handled.