Media Mogul and billionaire Oprah Winfrey has dismissed online speculations that she was arrested for sex trafficking, Concise News reports.

Hours ago, Winfrey trended in the social media community, after reports surfaced that she was arrested and her house was raided for her role in a global sex trafficking ring.

Some reports claimed that she was arrested among other celebrities accused of same crime.

Addressing the claims on her Twitter handle, the media mogul said the news was fake.

She tweeted “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”