Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, March 18th, 2020.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration on Tuesday banned all government officials from embarking on foreign trips as Nigeria recorded its third case of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known after the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force Team on the COVID-19. Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, had earlier in the day confirmed the country’s third case – a 30-year-old Nigerian who arrived in Lagos from the UK on 13 March.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says it has begun intensive contact tracing for the passengers that travelled with the third confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on board British Airways. Commissioner for health in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Akin Abayomi, made this known on Tuesday, adding that the third case came on a BA75 flight that arrived in Lagos from the UK on 13 March.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said the ruling party is united and not divided, Concise News reports. He made this known when he held a meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the APC secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday asked the federal government to restrict travels of non-Nigerians from countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after the senate adopted a point of order raised at the plenary session by its health committee chairman, Ibrahim Oloriegbe. Oloriegbe, however, said that travels should only be allowed based on its importance.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olabode George has vowed to run for 2023 presidency if the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is also running for it. The PDP chieftain said Tinubu should not be president of Nigeria, claiming that the former Lagos state governor is not a good manager of resources and has no respect for the poor.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to suspend the policy on stamp duty on all types of accounts temporarily due to the coronavirus. The chieftain of the opposition PDP said Tuesday that Nigeria must take decisive economic action to protect her people from the ravages of the virus.

Emergency officials have rescued a three-year-old girl, Favour, from the rubble at the Abule-Ado explosion site in Lagos. Chairman of the Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS), Lagos branch, Adebola Kolawole, said Favour was found amidst the rubble during rescue operations on Sunday night.

An application by the Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a review of the Supreme Court May 24, 2019, judgment in the intra-party dispute in Zamfara APC has been adjourned by the apex court till a yet to be announced date. In the judgment, the Supreme Court had held that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 general election.

The Nigerian government on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the National Sports Festival due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Concise News understands that the decision was reached after a meeting with the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, his ministry of health equivalent, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and a few other stakeholders in Abuja.

Europe’s football’s governing body, UEFA, on Tuesday postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic across the continent. Euro 2020, which was scheduled to begin on June 12, was to be held across 12 European cities. According to UEFA, the competition will now be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.