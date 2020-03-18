Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight, Concise News reports.

The country’s Health Minister, Osagie Enahire, confirmed the cases during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to the minister, three of the victims came from the United States of America including a mother and child, while two others also from the US came via the nation’s land border.

Enahire added that four cases are Lagos and while one is from Ekiti.

More to come…