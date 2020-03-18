JAMB Announces New Method Of Checking 2020 UTME Results

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new method of checking the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after shutting down its portal.
According to the examination body, the new method of checking UTME results was due to the activities of fraudsters.
JAMB said candidates should check their results using their unique telephone numbers.
“JAMB has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted on Saturday, March 14, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
“Therefore, candidates should disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled.
“To check their results, candidates are to send ‘RESULT’ to 55019 with their unique phone number and not on the Board’s website,” it tweeted.
