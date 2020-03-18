JAMB 2020: Why UTME Candidates Wept Uncontrollably At CBT Centre

Some Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates who registered to write the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), on Tuesday failed to partake in the exercise because they arrived late to their centre, thus leading to their tears, Concise News gathered.

The candidates, who were scheduled to write the examination at the Global Distance Learning Programme Institute, Abuja, were barred from entering the examination hall for arriving some minutes late.

The development caused tension as both parents and the affected candidates argued with security men deployed at the centre.

The traction was doused when the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, accompanied by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and some officials of board arrived to witness the exercise.

The protesting parents and candidates were asked to wait for the government officials to carry out their assignment. However, they could no longer hold their patience when Echono and his team left without addressing their problems as they burst into tears, weeping inconsolably.

According to Vanguard, the affected candidates explained that they arrived late because JAMB provided multiple addresses in their printed slips.

They said the multiplicity of examination towns provided by JAMB caused them to find their examination centre difficult to locate.

The students said they had gone to Suleja and Madalla, both in Niger State as early as 4 am and were unable to locate the Global Distance Learning Institute which was indicated in their printed slips as their examination centre.

The candidates said they were re-directed to a centre in Abuja municipal area for the examination that was billed to start at 7:00 am.

“It is the fault of JAMB and not candidates. JAMB provided multiple examination towns.

“This action confused these candidates because there was no clear- cut examination centre,” a parent of one of the candidates said as her daughter wept inconsolably.

JAMB Reacts to allegation

Reacting to the development, JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, denied that the board committed any wrong.

Fabian, who said JAMB does not condone lateness, added that the candidates who missed their scheduled examination would not be rescheduled as, according to him, their questions which were individually programmed have returned to the source.

He added that the affected candidates mistook examination centres for examination towns, explaining that instead of going to their examination centres, the candidates went to examination town chosen by the board to guide them on the limitation of the area their examination centres were restricted to.

The 2020 UTME examination started across the country last Saturday and is billed to end on April 4.