It appears that award-winning afrobeats singer, Burna Boy is working towards tying the knot with his lover and British rapper Stefflon Don very soon.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy and Stefflon have over time been favourites of many, since they began their love journey earlier in 2019

In a recent Instagram post, the “Anybody” crooner sparked wedding rumours after he shared a clip of them in an intimate moment, with the caption “can’t wait for our wedding”

It is however, not clear if they have began their wedding plans already, but the moment cannot go unnoticed in the social media space.

Last year, the “Ye” crooner assured that he would raise kids with Stefflon.

In an interview with American radio presenter Ebro Darden on Hot 97 FM, Burna Boy said “It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring a kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid, wondering what Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing. I want to raise a kid the way I was raised,” Burna Boy said.

“Being with Stefflon Don is lovely. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone.”