Ex-Brazil Midfielder Picks Superior Player Between Messi, Ronaldo

Former Brazil international, Felipe Melo has stated his preference for Lionel Messi over of arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Concise News reports that Ronaldo and Messi are two of the greatest players of this era, and while acknowledging ‘CR7’s’ brilliance, Melo, a former Juventus, and Inter Milan midfielder feels ‘Leo’ is “more complete”.

“Messi is incredible, more so than Cristiano Ronaldo,” Melo told Clarin.

“Cristiano can score five goals for you, but Messi can score those five and then make his teammates score as well.

“He’s more complete.”

Furthermore, speaking on how Brazilian players conventionally halt Messi’s rhythm during international duels, the 36-year-old revealed they normally take turns to kick the Rosario-born forward.

“He (Messi) is a unique player,” Melo admitted.

“When Brazil played against him we used to say ‘we have to kick him once each, we have to rotate’.

“If we didn’t, it was too difficult to mark him. We didn’t want to break him, just to cut his rhythm and to disturb him – it was tactical.”