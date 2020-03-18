EPL: France World Cup-Winning CB Picks ‘More Complete Defender’ Between Van Dijk, Vidic

In the English Premier League (EPL), French World Cup-winning Centre-Back, Frank Leboeuf has asserted that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a superior defender compared to Manchester United legend, Nemanja Vidic.

Concise News reports that the Dutchman has established himself as one of the most talented defenders in the world since moving from Southampton to Merseyside for £75 million in 2018.

In fact, he has gone on to become UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2018–19 as well as finishing second in the 2019 FIFA Ballon d’Or.

Leboeuf is hugely impressed by the 28-year-old.

When asked to pick between the pair, the former Chelsea man told ESPN FC: “I would go for Van Dijk. I think he’s more complete.

“I loved Vidic because I think he was a dog and a fantastic defender. But Van Dijk can lead the team and has this great range of passing.

“I don’t think Vidic was capable of doing that. Hats off to him, though, he was a fantastic defender.”

Van Dijk is currently ‘inactive’ due to the league shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with Liverpool coach, Jürgen Klopp’s statement last Friday that health comes before football, and given the variables at play with the pandemic, the league leaders maintain it is inappropriate to adopt a public position on the future of the season at this time.

In the meantime, players will follow individual training programmes at home having been advised to stay away from Melwood since last Friday.

They are due to return this month providing the season does resume from 3 April.

Injured players are allowed access to Melwood but their rehabilitation schedules are being restricted and staggered to minimise contact. All players have been advised not to travel abroad.