Coronavirus: WHO Warns Against Intake Of Ibruprofen For Symptoms

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that Ibruprofen should not be taken when symptoms of deadly coronavirus occur, as it may worsen effects of the virus.

This advice came after French minister of Health Olivier Veran warned that anti-inflammatory drugs could worsen the case.

According to the French minister, a recent study in The Lancet medical journal hypothesised that an enzyme boosted by anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen could facilitate and worsen COVID-19 infections.

Veran had sent a tweet cautioning that the use of ibuprofen and similar anti-inflammatory drugs could be “an aggravating factor” in COVID-19 infections.

“In the case of fever, take paracetamol,” he wrote.

Asked about the study, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said UN health agency’s experts were “looking into this to give further guidance.”

“In the meantime, we recommend using rather paracetamol, and do not use ibuprofen as a self-medication. That’s important,” he said.

He added that if ibuprofen had been “prescribed by the healthcare professionals, then, of course, that’s up to them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected around 190,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,800, causes mild symptoms in most people, but can result in pneumonia and in some cases severe illness that can lead to multiple organ failure.