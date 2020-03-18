Coronavirus: WHO Tells African Countries To Prepare For Worst

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) advised Wednesday that Africa should “prepare for the worst” amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told newsmen in a virtual news conference that “Africa should wake up” as more countries in the continent record cases tied to the deadly virus.

Concise News understands that to date, 233 cases of the new coronavirus had been registered in sub-Saharan Africa and four people had died, making it the least-affected region in the world.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 people have been infected with over 8,000 deaths recorded.

But the WHO leader warned that the official numbers likely did not reflect the full picture.

“Probably we have undetected cases or unreported cases,” he said.

“In other countries, we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point, so the best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today.

“WHO’s recommendation is actually that mass gatherings should be avoided,” he said, urging Africa to “cut it from the bud, expecting that the worst can happen.”