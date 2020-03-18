Coronavirus: Senate Asks Buhari To Address Nigerians

In its plenary session on Wednesday, the Nigerian senate asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Concise News reports that since the first recorded case in the country on February 27, Buhari is yet to address the citizens despite outcries on social media.

But the upper legislative chamber asked the president to address the nation, as it would make them adhere strictly to preventive measure.

it advised the president to also place a ban on airlines coming into the country.

The Senate also asked to set aside intervention funds to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as well as quarantaine Nigerians returning from countries with over 1000 cases.

These resolutions followed a motion by Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said “If we feel we are safe, it will lead us to complacency.”

Meanwhile, the federal government, earlier on Wednesday, recorded five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to eight.