Coronavirus: R.Kelly Denied Access To Lawyers

Embattled American RnB singer R.Kelly has been reportedly denied access to his legal team at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago over fears of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News understands that the lawyers of Kelly, who has been behind bars over allegations of sex offences, had wanted to see him, but the corrections personnel turned down their request.

The Bureau of Prisons in Illinois insisted jail staff were suspending visits for the next 30 days to keep the respiratory illness at bay, according to a TMZ report.

Kelly’s last meeting with his lawyers was believed to be earlier last week, before the new charges were filed on Friday.

The allegations were made by two new alleged victims.

One of the victims claimed she was under 18 when she allegedly had sex with him in 2015.

The 53-year-old singer was hit with a new indictment out of the Eastern District of New York, which includes charges of coercion and enticement.

Others are coercion of a minor, and transportation of a minor across state lines.

Both complainants had alleged Kelly never informed them he had herpes during their relationship, with one of the minors claiming he was exposed to the virus because they had unprotected sex.

In addition, Kelly has also been hit with new charges including allegations of use of “force, threats of force, physical restraint and threats of physical restraint.”

The singer, in spite of maintaining his innocence, was currently facing 13 charges in Illinois bordering on sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography among others.