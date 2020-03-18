Coronavirus: PDP Tells FG What To Do To Tackle COVID-19

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal Government to step up actions to safeguard the nation from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The main opposition party asked President Muhammadu Buhari administration to “go beyond its proposed secondary screening of travellers from certain countries.”

The main opposition party called for an extension of the measures “to all international flights coming into the country, given the prevalence of connecting flights and land border crossing by international air travellers.”

“While noting the steps so far being taken, the PDP is however worried that the current approach still falls short of the required pre-emptive measures, thereby leaving gaps that expose our nation to avoidable risks.

“The PDP observed that Nigeria is a strategic international hub. As such, the Federal Government should adopt stringent pre-emptive measures by radically stepping up our international ports and border screening as well as quickly improving our internal surveillance and hygiene monitoring system,” Ologbondiyan said.

The party, therefore, called on “Nigerians to remain vigilant, ensure their personal hygiene and follow directives issued by the authorities in the collective effort to safeguard our nation from the scourge and stay safe.”