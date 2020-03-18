Coronavirus: NYSC Shuts Down Orientation Camps Nationwide

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered immediate shut down of all orientation camps across the country, over fears of coronavirus outbreaks.

Concise News reports that the 2020 Batch A stream One corps members began the orientation exercise on March 10 and were expected to complete it on March 30.

The corps members are however, expected to commence works at their primary places of assignments.

A statement by NYSC management reads: “Sequel to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the national sports festival, management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going orientation course for the 2020 Batch “A” stream 1 corps members,” the statement read.

“Therefore, the corps members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

“Management wishes to state that no corps member or camp official has contracted the virus.”