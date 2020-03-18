Coronavirus: No Need To Suspend Religious Activities Yet – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos state chapter has said the level of coronavirus infection in the nation does not yet warrant the ban on religious gatherings and activities.

It, however, said religious organisation, especially churches and mosques, must take proactive measures to safeguard members from infection.

“Our nation cannot afford to welcome or accommodate coronavirus in our land. God forbid it in Jesus name. “

On suggestions that religious gatherings should be banned like in some European nations, Bamgbola said: “We have not got to that point and we believe we won’t get there.

“We are watching the situation very closely to know what we must do. God has kept it away from us because we cannot contain the pandemic here.

“We believe we will never get to the point of having to ban all services and churches will be grounded.”

He called on churches to observe precautions and safety measures so that worshippers are not exposed to the virus.

On the gas explosion at Abule Ado on Sunday, Bamgbola sympathised with victims and affected.

He asked churches and good-spirited Christians to support the N2b Disaster Relief Fund initiated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We strongly appeal to all the ministries and churches in Lagos state to contribute generously to this fund. No contribution will be too small.

“We encourage you to please send your cash contributions directly to the acoounts of the fund as indicated by our dear Governor.

“We have absolute confidence in our dearly beloved Governor that the funds will be judiciously utilised under his able watch.”

While calling for probe of the incident, Lagos CAN said this will inspire more confidence among residents and visitors to Lagos.