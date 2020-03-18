Coronavirus: Nigerian Lawmakers Want Religious Houses To Stop Open Worship

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to issue a directive to religious houses to stop open worship over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the federal lawmakers passed the resolution during plenary hours after Nigeria confirmed additional five cases of virus.

The country’s health minister, Osagie Enahire, announced earlier in the day that three of the five new cases, including a mother and child, came from the United States, while the two others, also from the US, came into the country via land border.

By virtue of the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria, as of Wednesday, March 18, is eight.

In their reaction to the spread of the virus, the lawmakers also resolved that anyone entering the National Assembly should be tested and lawmakers should stop receiving visitors at the complex.

They asked the federal government to sign an agreement with Singapore and other certified countries for the production and supply of COVID-19 test kits.

But the lawmakers voted massively against an amendment to urge the government to issue a stay at home directive to all schools for 14 days.

The federal lawmakers also passed a resolution for the health minister to brief the leadership of the House on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has issued a travel ban on the United States, United Kingdom, China and 10 other countries over the spread of the coronavirus.

The country’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced the ban at a media briefing on Wednesday.

He said that the ban would take effect on Friday, March 20, and it would last for four weeks and subject to review.

Other countries affected are Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Nigerian government also announced the temporary suspension of all visas issued to citizens from these countries.