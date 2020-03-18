Coronavirus: Man City Star Speaks On Isolation As EPL Grounded

Manchester City German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis has shown the world that the “true heroes” in the world today are the medical staff who look after the population and has lifted the lid on his activity during this period of isolation.

Concise News reports that as of 18 March 2020, more than 203,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 160 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in mainland China, Europe, Iran, and South Korea.

Football has been touched by the pandemic, with all of the world’s major competitions put on hold, Euro 2020 pushed back by a year to 2021 and numerous players found to be infected.

“These days are showing who the true heroes are. And they’re not footballers or athletes,” Gundogan told Marca.

“Right now, in this delicate situation, there are lots of doctors and health workers who are giving their lives for all of us. I don’t think we can thank them enough for what they’re doing for us, they’re saving our lives.”

Furthermore, the 29-year-old admitted that one of the chief reasons he moved to Manchester City was the influence of manager Pep Guardiola.

“Guardiola is one of the main reasons why I signed for Manchester City in 2016 and why I renewed my contract here last year,” he told Marca.

“Pep has so much charisma that always makes you give more than 100 percent, not only in matches but in training too. His way of understanding the game also suits my style perfectly.”