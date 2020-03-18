Coronavirus: Lagos Govt To Ask Religious Houses To Stop Services

The Lagos State Government has said that it will urge all religious houses in the state to stop Friday (Juma’at) and Sunday service over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, made this known at a briefing on Wednesday in Ikeja, the state capital, few hours after Lagos recorded its seventh coronavirus case.

According to Omotosho, the state government will ask the religious leaders to shut down services in the interest of the public.

“We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday).

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply,” Omotosho said.