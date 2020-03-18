Coronavirus: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 People

The Lagos State Government has banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the decision was arrived at after a meeting of the Lagos State Government with religious bodies in the state, which included the Christian Association of Nigeria and Muslim leaders.

Elegushi said the meeting agreed that “all large religious gathering of over 50 people should be suspended immediately”.

According to the commisioner, the suspension would last for four weeks with a necessary review carried out if need be.

He added that a committee had been set up to monitor the enforcement of the suspension to ensure that both Muslims and Christians in the state abide by the decision.

The 15-member committee comprises representatives of Muslims and Christians in the State.

The Commissioner also said the meeting agreed that the state government should embark on massive sensitisation of people at the grassroots on the need to embrace proper hygiene.